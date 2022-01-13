16% off 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter
Keep up to date with your statistics by measuring your power, cadence and speed with this 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter.
A super-accurate output gauge for the performance-focused rider, this Shimano-compatible crank arm by 4iiii keeps an eye on your power, cadence and speed to keep you at the cusp of peak performance.
Making the most of its ability to measure tri-axial strain, this innovative crank arm gives precise readings to within +/-1% to keep you committed to shaving off the seconds.
Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, it will relay your riding data to your compatible mobile device or onboard computer, allowing you to analyse and adapt your ride at any given time.
With over 100 hours of usage from the included battery, this easy-to-install crank will keep you riding as efficiently and effectively as possible, ride-after-ride.
