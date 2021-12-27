Looking to smash more targets in the new year? Well, there is 15% off this Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer in Wiggles January sale.

15% off Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer £849.99 Save 15%

The Wahoo KICKR Smart Turbo Trainer V5 is a premium turbo trainer that uses advanced technologies to give an immersive and realistic training experience from the comfort of your own home.

Engineered for the ultimate indoor cycling experience, this trainer features a virtually silent flywheel and measures speed, distance, power and cadence with the utmost accuracy.

Also, this Smart Trainer was developed and tested by the world's most demanding top-level athletes to ensure performance and durability are more rewarding than they have ever been.

The KICKR V5 features automatic calibration, which means you no longer have to perform spin downs as you train. The KICKR now performs spin downs periodically as you ride with a cycling resistance up to 2000 watts.

The AXIS feet technology gives this KICKR V5 trainer the most dynamic and real-feel cycling experience without having to leave your home. Mimicking outdoor riding momentum when you stand up to climb or get in the drops to out-sprint your goal, the AXIS system provides 5° of side-to-side movement and consistent motion as you put the power down.