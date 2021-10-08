15% off De Rosa Idol Ultegra Di2 Disc carbon road bike

If you’re after a high-end road bike for next season then this De Rosa Idol is a great deal at £700 off.

De Rosa Idol Ultegra Di2 Disc £3999.00 buy now at 15% off

The Idol is De Rosa’s general riding road bike, making it perfect for combining long days in the saddle with club rides. You could even do a spot of racing if you wanted to. The Idol won’t hold you back.

We find De Rosa bikes to also be very forgiving on poor road surfaces, which we certainly have around us.

The ample space around the tyres certainly helps here and while the bike comes equipped with 25mm tyres, you’d easily get a 28mm tyre in there.

Shimano's Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset is perfect for a bike like this. The 52/36T chainset combines with an 11-30T cassette to give you a great range of gears.

The carbon frame gets subtle aero touches that make it fly. The seatpost is specific to the frame and you get quality finishing kit from FSA and San Marco to round out a brilliant bike.

Above all of this, we love the styling. This would make a stunning summer bike!