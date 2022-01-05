13% off Merlin Malt G2X GRX Gravel Bike - 2022

Ride into a new year in style with this super trendy Merlin Malt G2X GRX Gravel Bike - 2022.

The Merlin Malt G2X GRX is our top of the range aluminium gravel bike. The third generation of our versatile gravel bike range features tweaked geometry, offering more comfort and stability as well as a more inclusive sizing range.

With improved geometry and the simply effortless performance of Shimano's acclaimed GRX groupset, the Merlin Malt G2X GRX is our best aluminium gravel bike yet!

The Merlin Malt G2X GRX can handle a wide variety of terrain including muddy trails, gravel tracks and green lanes. This flexibility allows you to combine roads with a wide variety of other more challenging forms of terrain.

Your adventures are no longer limited by your style of bike, open up flexibility in your rides and enjoy the pleasure and challenges which mixed terrain rides can offer.