10% off Le Col Kit Bundles

Le Col offers some very fancy cycling clothing and you can save 10% when you buy matching kit.

Le Col is the company founded by former professional cyclist Yanto Barker in 2011. The brand focuses solely on performance kit, resulting in pro-level cycling kit.

The company is based in Italy where they design and produce their kit from start to finish in Treviso.

It's an area known for its knowledge of technical sporting garments and it's where Le Col stayed when others moved elsewhere for cheaper production costs.

They’ve recently started sponsoring World Team Bahrain McLaren with riders like Mark Cavendish and Mikel Landa now decked out in some of the pieces we have here.

One of the key bundle deals has to be the Pro Blackout bibshorts and the Pro jersey which would be a stylish combination for the coming summer.

If you need something for spring racing and fast riding, the Le Col arm warmers and Pro Therma jersey would be a great combination.

About Le Col

Le Col was born from one pro-rider's push to create the best performance cycling apparel. Our founder, former GB cyclist Yanto Barker remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Putting his professional insight and hours of testing into every fine detail, it’s Yanto’s cycling expertise and pursuit of performance perfection that gives Le Col the leading edge.

Pro-cycling experience goes into the design of every detail of our kit. We have one of the widest testing and development networks in cycling, thanks to our professional teams constantly feeding back after testing, racing and winning in Le Col.

Le Col kit is produced in our own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa, offering us unparalleled quality and performance detailing on the clothing we produce.