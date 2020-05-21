10% off Boardman URB 8.9 Hybrid City Bike

This slick hybrid city bike is designed to be simple and low maintenance.

Riding a bike daily will expose it to a lot of abuse, be that from shoddy road surfaces, adverse weather, harsh road salts and being locked up with other people’s bikes.

46% off Corratec e-Power 28 Active 8 500W Bosch Hybrid eBike

While daily commuters get a lot of use, they rarely get much care and attention so getting something that will soak up the abuse without complaint is crucial. This isn’t the place for delicate 12-speed electronic gears.

The Boardman URB has been designed with low maintenance in mind. A lightweight alloy frame keeps the weight to a minimum and makes the bike fun to ride in tight spaces. To add a bit of comfort, there’s a full carbon fork up front.

Merlin Takeover - Gravel bikes, framesets, wheelsets and shoes

The build looks brilliant for daily use. There are the expected mudguard and rack mounts are complemented by the 8-speed Shimano Alfine rear hub.

This gives you a good range of ratios while keeping everything hidden away from the elements.

Save £175 on this Boardman HYB 8.9E Electric Hybrid Bike

To give you more stopping power, Boardman has included hydraulic disc brakes. Not only are the much better in heavy traffic, they also require significantly less maintenance.

Boardman URB 8.9 Hybrid City Bike £1000.00 buy now from halfords

About Boardman

It all began in 1981 when a 13-year-old Chris Boardman turned up to a local 10-mile time trial in cut-off jeans and on a recycled bike. This was the first race that started a meteoric rise first through the Amateur and then Professional ranks culminating in Olympic, World and Tour De France stage and Yellow Jersey victories.

Throughout this rise from humble beginnings to legendary status Chris not only pushed his body to its limits but through his restless curiosity, pursuit of perfection and cutting edge technology also the machines and products he was using.

Nothing highlights this philosophy more than the Hour Record. Before the very best of the current Professional ranks attacked the hour record, resulting in Bradley Wiggins achieving 54.526Km, Chris Boardman pushed his body and machine beyond what was considered possible and achieved an incredible 56.375km.

Following his career as a rider Chris applied his knowledge, experience and philosophy to the new generation of Olympians through his role as R&D director at British Cycling. This position led to Chris overseeing the product used by the riders competing in the 2008 Olympics and the record-breaking 2012 games in London.