£99 off Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset

Zipp made quite an unexpected move when launching the 303 S. They made their new wheelset fully tubeless with a disc-specific hookless rim and what’s more, they priced the wheels below the £1000 mark.

ZIPP 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £886.00 save £99 now

The wheels, as we mentioned, are designed to be used exclusively with tubeless tyres that are certified for hookless rims.

Currently, that limits your choice of tyres, but we’d expect that the tyres being released this year will all include a hookless rim option.

The rim has an internal width of 23mm, making standard 25-28mm road tyres sit very wide. That’s brilliant for comfort and rolling resistance and Zipp sets some very low recommended pressures with these wheels.

The width also gives a great tyre profile, making the wheels perform exceptionally in the corners.

