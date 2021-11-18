What a better way to measure your power and cadence than these super sleek Rally RK200 pedals.

£97 off these GARMIN RALLY RK200 DUAL SIDED KEO POWER METER PEDALS £872.99 Save £97

The Rally RK200's install like any other pedal making it easy to swap from bike to bike.

Edge® cycling computer compatibility makes it effortless to update the software and share your ride analytics with as little as 1% accuracy.

Cleat hardware comes in the box so that you can clip in and get riding streight away, hastle free.

The battery life on these RK200's lasts up to 120 hours meaning you won't have to change your batteries too often.

With a weight of 105kg, these pedals won't be adding unwanted weight to your bike.

