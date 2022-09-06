If you're looking for some new super reliable road shoes, check out these Lake CX238s!

£84.01 off these Lake CX238 Road Shoes £185.99 SAVE £84.01 NOW

The Lake CX238s feature a 100% carbon fibre sole that creates a comfortable, lightweight and classy package.

At the upper, there is a full grain water resistant Ecco premium leather and mesh with hook lycra & outlast heel lining so your feet stay comfortable and dry.

Furthermore, the leather upper is sleek, has minimized stitching and is form fitting giving you a glove-like feel that over time makes a perfect match to your foot like nothing else. Helcor heel panel and rubber toe bumper helps protect the upper from scuffs and scratches.

Outlast temperature regulating heel and tongue lining offers a luxurious foot feel while maintaining a breathable, durable & firm grip on your foot.

These shoes also feature a BOA system. Allowing you to quickly adjust the fit of these shoes when on the go.