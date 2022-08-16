£82.50 off 100% Racetrap Sunglasses
If you are in the market for some new riding shades, check out these 100% Racetrap Sunglasses!
Featuring a black mirror lens that is shatterproof, impact-resistant and protects you 100% from harmful UV rays!
Furthermore, the flexible and lightweight TR90 frame ensures supreme comfort so you can ride and wear these glasses for a long time without having to readjust.
As well as this, the ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit so they don't fall off mid-ride.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.