£75 off Fizik Vento Infinito Road Shoes
Check out these awesome Fizik Vento Infinito Road Shoes which currently have a huge £75 off!
Featuring a Microtex upper that provides a supple yet strong and durable for a comfortable and consistent fit. This ensures comfort on those longer rides so you don't have to stop to adjust your shoes.
In the event that you do have to adjust, the Fizik Vento Infinito Road Shoes are fitted with a BOA system which allows you to easily adjust the fit of your shoes. Also making getting ready much faster.
The carbon fibre outsole provides optimized cleat positioning, high stiffness and lightness tuned for power transfer.
Overall, these shoes are highly reliable and you should definitely check them out if you are looking for a new pair of lightweight, comfy and speedy shoes.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.