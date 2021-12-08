£740.00 off CAMPAGNOLO BORA ULTRA 50 CLINCHER WHEELSET

There is a whopping £740 off this CAMPAGNOLO BORA ULTRA 50 CLINCHER WHEELSET!

This CAMPAGNOLO BORA ULTRA 50 CLINCHER WHEELSET offers optimal aerodynamics and rider efficiency on flat roads.

Weighing just 1435 grams per pair, these wheels help you climbs some of those leg killer hills with almost as much ease as they help you glide over the flat.

With the new slightly larger, 24.2mm outer rim width, this wheelset also accommodates much wider tyres than the previous model. Thus, improving rider comfort as well as control and grip out on the road.

At the centre of these wheels are a set of oversized, high flanged carbon-fibre hubs. These are filled with Campagnolo's proprietary CULT ceramic bearings, designed to help the wheels spin smoother, for longer.

This wheelset is handmade in Italy ensuring amazing quality.

'The Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50's are the wheelset of choice for World Champions and Grand Tour winners when faced with rolling roads and flat terrain.'