Up to £56 off Bont Riot Road Shoes

If you are looking for a beginner road shoe, these Bont Riot road shoes are a great option for you.

The Bont Riot road shoes were the first carbon composite heat moldable beginner road shoe to hit the market with a BOA retention system.

The microfiber upper provides a nice sturdy outer layer ready to combat everyday cycling and everything that comes along with it.

Featuring perforations across the upper of the shoe to ensure your feet don't get too warm when cycling on those warmer days.

To ensure maximum strength, Bont has put carbon between fibreglass layers which also keeps the shoes super light.

The combination between Z form velcro and the micro-adjustable BOA retention system means a super reliable and right fit so you can ride stress-free.

Bont is one step ahead when thinking about the longevity of these shoes by adding a material that is proprietary to Bont between the leather and lining to ensure the shoes don't stretch over time.

Bont’s lateral forefoot support helps you keep your foot in the correct position when riding minimising the likelihood of injury and strain on certain muscles such as hip and lower back pain.

Lastly, as you can see, these shoes are available in a wide range of colours so you can buy a pair to match up with the rest of your kit.