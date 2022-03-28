£50 off Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021)

Stay motivated with some of your favorite tunes using these noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro!

When it comes to training, motivation is key to helping you reach your goals. Music has the ability to distract people from pain and fatigue, it elevates mood and may even promote metabolic efficiency.

Thanks to the active noise cancellation, these AirPods block out outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music.

However, they also feature a transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you so you can stay safe when training outdoors.

If sound quality is in your interest, these AirPods have an adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the music to your ears making sure you are getting the most pleasurable experience at all times.

The Apple AirPods Pro are both water and sweat-resistant making them perfect for use when engaging in active activities.

The MagSafe charging case is capable of holding more than 24 hours of charge time so you can charge when out and about.