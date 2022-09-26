Check out this ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset with a tasty £453 off!

£453 off ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Disc Wheelset £1396.49 SAVE £453 NOW

ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset is perfect for triathletes and road racers seeking PRs in their objectives.

The deep rim design ensures supreme aero efficiency so you can fly past the finish line not only in style but with speed.

Crafted to be compatible with tubeless tires 25c or larger.

Coming in at a weight of just 1641g, you won't be carrying any unwanted weight with you.

The wide hookless bead provides pot-hole protection and with the tubeless capabilities, you are guaranteed fewer punchers when on the move.