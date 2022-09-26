£453 off ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Disc Wheelset
Check out this ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset with a tasty £453 off!
ENVE Foundation Collection 65 Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset is perfect for triathletes and road racers seeking PRs in their objectives.
The deep rim design ensures supreme aero efficiency so you can fly past the finish line not only in style but with speed.
Crafted to be compatible with tubeless tires 25c or larger.
Coming in at a weight of just 1641g, you won't be carrying any unwanted weight with you.
The wide hookless bead provides pot-hole protection and with the tubeless capabilities, you are guaranteed fewer punchers when on the move.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.