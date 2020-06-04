£420 off this Orro Terra C 105 Disc Carbon Gravel Bike

If you like riding a bike then why not pick something that won’t limit you to road rides?

The UK has a surprisingly vast network of towpaths, gravel roads and forest trails. They’re not as extensive as what can be found in North America and continental Europe, but a great mixed-surface ride can be thrown together when you have the right bike.

This Orro Terra C is ideally suited to mixing road riding with off-road sections.

A carbon frame sits at the heart of the frame with space for 42mm tyres. That should allow you to tackle a massive range of terrain in plenty of comfort.

Shimano provides the gears and brakes with their exceptional 11-speed mechanical 105 R7020 groupset. This also gives you hydraulic brakes for superior stopping power and loads of control.

Orro Terra C 105 Disc Carbon Gravel Bike £1679.00 buy now at £420 off

About Orro

All Orro bikes are designed in the heart of Sussex at our dedicated facility at the foot of the hallowed Ditchling Beacon. Orro is firmly at the forefront of UK bicycle design and manufacture – working with the industry’s leading technicians and mechanics we have championed tapered headtubes, bolt through axles and disc brakes. We utilise the finest materials available to us, and when we cannot find one that we deem sufficient, we develop it ourselves.

About Tredz

Our society is facing particular challenges in regards to health and transportation. Already significant congestion costs and traffic volumes are set to grow, all whilst the world’s oil runs out. Add to that our declining health as a nation and you can’t help but think that perhaps, just perhaps, the simple bicycle can be seen as part of the solution.

It’s that mentality that drives us to see cycle use increase; to support & increase the footprint of cycling.

We are two stores. We are a website. We stock over 500 brands. We have trained and qualified mechanics. We support aspiring cyclists. We support the community. We price match if you find kit cheaper. We take returns back a year after you bought them. We are trusted.

Tredz Covid-19 Shipping

Due to the current circumstances, we are experiencing high demand so we may take longer than usual to despatch your order. Our Warehouse and Bike Build team are up and running as normal and we are taking active measures to ensure that we are following the government guidance with social distancing and additional health & safety measures have been put in place throughout the business. Please rest assured your order is being processed and will be with you soon; we’re doing everything we can to get your order to you as quickly as possible.