Save a whopping £360 on these reconditioned Garmin Vector 3 Dual Side Power Meter Pedals!

£360 off Garmin Vector 3 Dual Side Power Meter Pedals £429.99 SAVE £360 OFF

Power meter pedals allow you to collect riding data with an industry-leading +/-1% accuracy so you can see where to improve your riding.

These Garmin Vector power meter pedals look no different to your normal ordinary-looking pedal however they provide you with a world of data.

The Garmin Vector 3 power meter pedal is operated by four, simple-to-install LR44/SR55 coin-cell batteries, which will provide up to a huge 120 hours of battery life.

'These products may be refurbished but that doesn't mean they don't meet the same specifications as a brand-new Garmin Vector 3. The devices come with a new pedal body, include a new set of Look Keo style cleats, and have a two-year warranty. In short, it would be virtually impossible to distinguish these from a new device.'