£347.01 off Zipp 303 Firecrest Tubeless Disc Brake-wheelset

The Zipp 303 Firecrest Tubeless Disc Brake-wheelset makes riding in the real world seem easy thanks to its vast versatility.

Just from looking at the photo this wheelset truly screams speed. This is thanks to Zipp's new graphics and cosmetic identity.

The Zipp 303 Firecrest Tubeless Disc Brake-wheelset is much lighter than its predecessor, making it nimble and fast whilst maintaining strength reliablilty.

Featuring an optimized tire bed sign allows for simple tool-free installation and removal with no need for an air compressor to seat the tire.

Furthermore, the ultra-wide 25mm rim profile allows for a better tire interface to be fast on or off the road. This is because it provides low drag and an improved transition between rim and tire, boosting aero efficiency.