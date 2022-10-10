£30.50 off Giro Syntax Road Helmet
Looking for a super lightweight road helmet? Check out this Giro Syntax Road Helmet!
The Giro Syntax Road Helmet features featherweight webbing with a slimline™ buckle keeping the weight to a minimum.
Furthermore, Ionic+™ anti-microbial padding ensures you have optimal comfort.
The Roc Loc® system keeps this helmet tight to your head so you don't get any movement when riding which could act as a distraction and safety hazard.
All topped off with a staggering 25 Wind Tunnel™ vents with internal channelling so you don't get too hot on those warmer days.
