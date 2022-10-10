Coming into winter, the days are getting colder which may demotivate you to head out so why not invest in a smart trainer which brings the feeling of outdoor riding into the 4 walls of your home?

£276 off Saris H3 Smart Trainer £474.00 SAVE £276 NOW

The Saris H3 smart trainer is equipped with a direct drive system, large flywheel and electromagnetic resistance, the Saris H3 replicates real-world inertia with outstanding accuracy and provides a real-world ride feel like no other smart trainer.

Built to handle 2000 watts and replicate a 20% climbing grade, it can simulate the toughest climbs and the fastest sprints with incredible ease.

Now whether you're a roadie or an MTB rider, this smart trainer will suit your needs.

Offering integrated cadence, speed, and power data that is accurate to +/-2%, the amount of ride information available with the H3 is second-to-none.

Being ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible, you can connect this trainer to various devices so you can enjoy online rides with friends and accurate statistics so you can see where you could improve your riding.