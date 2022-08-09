£251 off this Zipp 303 S Wheelset!
Looking for a super versatile wheelset? Check out these awesome Zipp 303 S's!
The Zipp 303 S wheelset is intended to be versatile, and equally suited to training and racing in a range of conditions.
Whether you’re on the silky-smooth tarmac or dusty plains, these wheels cover them all.
With wider tires you can run lower air pressures, which can increase comfort and grip in the corners; importantly, this amounts to more speed, particularly across rough terrain.
Being equipped with disc brakes means that when you squeeze the brakes — regardless of the conditions — you can be confident you’ll get consistent stopping power.
