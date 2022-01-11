£202.99 off JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer

Maintain your training up this winter with this awesome JetBlack Volt EMS Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer with £202.00 off!

The JetBlack Volt Smart Turbo trainer comes pre-assembled with an 11-speed cassette making it super easy to start riding. There are no added costs. Attach your bike, CONNECT AND GO.

This turbo trainer has been designed with industry-standard protocols and electronics to seamlessly connect with the most popular training platforms. The Volt™ is extremely quiet and provides an exceptional riding experience.

Drawing on the expertise of experienced riders and coaches after many months we have significantly refined the user feel on the new Volt. Acceleration, Inertia, and applied resistance are what set us aside from other trainer companies. Ride it to feel it.

We have established an accuracy of +/- 2.5 and continue to refine this in updates to come. This level of accuracy provides an exceptional riding experience when free-riding or used with your favourite Apps.