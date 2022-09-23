£201 off Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset
Looking for a super versatile wheelset? Check out this Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset with a whopping £201 off!
The Zipp 303 S Carbon's are truly versatile allowing you to fit some slightly larger tires to fly around those rougher trails with extra traction.
Furthermore, the disc brakes give you the ability to brake on different terrains with ease and confidence.
The 45mm-rim depth provides you with aero efficiency which could be the difference between you winning and losing a race.
Coming in at a weight of just 1530 grams, you won't be carrying any unwanted weight around with you.
