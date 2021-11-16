£199.99 off this ELITE SUITO T DIRECT DRIVE FE-C TURBO TRAINER

If you're worried about training in the harsh weather conditions this winter, this super compact ELITE SUITO T DIRECT DRIVE FE-C TURBO TRAINER could be a great purchase for you with a whopping £199.99 off!

Suito in old Venetian means 'haste' and Elite's motivation when developing this trainer was to create the fastest and easiest FE-C trainer on the market that was easy to get started with.

The super compact factor of this trainer means it is extreamly easy to store and transport so if you're planning any trips where you want to maintain your level of training, this trainer could be great for you.

With the entirely new magnetic drive unit, it has a maximum output of 2,900 watts at 60 KM/H that can replicate inclines up to 15%. This also means you can track your progress within 2.5% accuracy.

This model is compatible with 130mm and 135mm quick release systems as well as 142mm x 12mm thru-axles. Adaptors for BOOST 148mm x 12mm frames are available seperately.

It is also compatible with 9, 10 and 11-speed Shimano (no Cassette included). It can also be adapted for Campagnolo using the adaptor TT14233, Shimani MCRO SPLINE using adaptor TT14315 or SRAM XDR using adaptor TT14279.