Train, race and ride with enjoyment using this Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset with £191.01 off!

£191.01 off Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset £839.99 SAVE £191.01 NOW

If you're looking for a great pair of carbon wheels that offer speed, durability, and low weight, the Zipp 303 S wheels could be a great choice. Due to their ability to balance low cost with high performance, Zipp 303 S wheels are extraordinarily versatile and well suited to training and racing in a range of conditions.

Featuring a 45mm deep rim, this wheelset smooths airflow, reduces wind turbulence, and boosts straight-line speed on flat terrain. Thankfully, all this aerodynamic performance doesn't come at the cost of weight. Weighing just 1530 grams per pair, a Zipp 303 S wheelset feels agile, responsive, and certainly won't hold you back when the road points skyward.

Designed with a broader, hookless rim, these wheels accommodate wider tubeless tyres, which can improve grip, speed and comfort on the roughest roads. While Zipp 303 S wheels are best paired with a set of 28mm tires, they can accommodate tires up to 50mm, so can be used for gravel rides as well as road races.

£191.01 off Zipp 303 S Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake Wheelset £839.99 SAVE £191.01 NOW

About Zipp

SRAM was founded on a single product in 1987 and introduced the Grip Shift (or twist shift) shifter to the road bike market in 1988. In 1991 that technology was adapted for mountain bikes, and SRAM quickly grew.

In 1995, eager to expand, SRAM introduced their first mountain bike rear derailleur, dubbed ESP, that featured a new and unique 1:1 cable actuation ratio that was more tolerant of cable contamination and easier to set than the competitors. The new derailleur was designed to pair perfectly with SRAM’s ESP Grip Shifters, and this was a critical first step for SRAM toward producing a complete shifting system.