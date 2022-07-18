Keep your feet cool this summer with these S-Works Vent road shoes!

£150 off these S-Works Vent Road Shoes £249.00 SAVE £150 NOW

Featuring a Vented Mouthport toe box, designed to draw air through the front of the shoe and ventilate your feet, these shoes are an excellent option for those warmer days in the saddle where staying cool is key.

The 66-gram FACT Powerline™ carbon outsole keeps these shoes super light so you aren't dragging around any unwanted weight with you.

The PadLock™ heel ensures optimal power transfer so you don't waste any energy as it can be the difference between winning and losing the race.

The BOA® S3-Snap system allows you to tighten and loosen your shoes easily, even when you're moving. This is not only super convenient but it makes these shows versatile.