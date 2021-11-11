£110 off Saris H3 Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer

Save yourself from the harsh weather conditions this winter with this Saris H3 smart trainer.

£110 off Srais H3 Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer £640.00 save £110

This Saris H3 smart trainer has so many great features making it a great option for you to train indoors.

Firstly, this trainer is extreamly quiet meaning you can train within the comfort of your own home without having to worry about distracting others around you.

It is also very percise with +/- 2% power accuracy. This is great if you love your statistics as you can connect the Saris H3 smart trainer up to your phone/device via Bluetooth or ANT and track your rides.

If you're looking for a more challenging, indoor ride, the Saris H3 has the ability to replicate a 20% climbing grade.

The Saris H3 doesn't require any external sensors. The device itself will measure your speed, cadence and power.

Alongside all these amazing features, you also get a one-month subscription to ROUVY virtual training app for free.