£100 off PRO Stealth EVO Handlebar & Stem, Carbon

If you're looking to upgrade your handlebars, there is £100 off this carbon PRO Stealth EVO Handlebar & Stem.

This Carbon Monocoque one piece handlebar and stem combination provides high steering accuracy whilst being light weight and aerodynamic.

To ensure optimal strength and rigidity while keeping weight to a minimum, this handlebar, stem combination is constructed using a Monocoque uni-directional carbon alloy.

The blade top not only provides a large flat surface for various comfortable hand positions, it also improves the aerodynamics.

This handlebar, stem combiantion comes in various different sizes as well as two different shapes including compact and anatomic.

Being super light weight, it won't be adding any unwanted weight to your bike. Coming in at 350 grams for 42 cm x 110 mm